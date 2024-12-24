WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/20/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.326 million viewers and a rating of 0.37 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 13.33% from last week’s 1.530 million viewers and 21.28% from last week’s rating of 0.47 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Candice LeRae and WWE Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.