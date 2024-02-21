WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 2/16/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.555 million viewers, with a rating of 0.75 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 0.89% from this past week’s 2.578 million viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.75 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline addressing the fans and The Rock joining the Bloodline.