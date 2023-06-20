WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/16/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.430 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.278 million viewers.

The show received a 0.67 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.60 rating a week ago. Roman Reigns made his return on the show.

Last year, the show drew 2.290 million viewers and a 0.57 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.47 – a week ago: 0.44

Viewers 18-49 – 0.67 – a week ago: 0.60

Viewers 25-54 – 0.86– a week ago: 0.80

Female viewers 18-49 – 6.6 – a week ago: 4.6

Male viewers 18-49 – 11.2 – a week ago: 9.2

Viewers 50+ – 3.5 – a week ago: 3.4