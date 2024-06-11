WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/7/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.207 million viewers, with a rating of 0.61 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 4.46% from this past week’s 2.310 million viewers and down 6.15% from last week’s rating of 0.65 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) taking on “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens and The Pride’s The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.