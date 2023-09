The latest episode of WWE SmackDown has been rated. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.227 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.569 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.63 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.70 rating a week ago.

The show had the highest total viewership and key demo rating since the July 7, 2023 episode last week, thanks to a surprise appearance by The Rock.