The April 30th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.923 million overnight viewers with a 0.50 18-49 demo. Last week’s edition of WWE Smackdown drew 2.121 million overnight viewers with a 0.54 18-49 demo.

This week’s show featured Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan in the main event but faced competition from the 2021 NFL Draft.