WWE Speed On X Results – September 18, 2024

The tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion continued on Wednesday, September 18.

WWE Speed on X took place on 9/18 and saw Kairi Sane defeat Elektra Lopez to advance to the semifinals of the tourney.

Already scheduled in the semifinals is Naomi vs. IYO SKY.

Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae is scheduled as the next match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament. The winner will advance to meet Kairi Sane in the semifinals.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday and Friday.