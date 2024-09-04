WWE Speed On X Results – September 4, 2024

The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament kicked off on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12/11c, WWE Speed on X aired with first-round action in the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

Designed to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion, the tournament kicked off on September 4 with Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY picking up a win over Lyra Valkyria to move on to the next round.

With the victory, she will now move on to face the winner of Naomi and Blair Davenport. The other side of the bracket includes Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane, and Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae.