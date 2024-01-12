WWE Star Comments On AJ Lee Possibly Returning For The Royal Rumble

During an appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Bayley commented on possible surprise appearances in the 2024 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match.

“Whoever wants to do a surprise entrance, just get ready to get thrown out by me. Mickie James is always awesome, I would love to see her again. Her music hits hard. Trish [Stratus] and Lita are always so fun to get those reactions, although they were just around not too long ago, still a good reaction.”

“In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn’t mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That’s how much I respect her.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)