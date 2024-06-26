WWE Star Confirmed For Match In Another Promotion

WWE stars have recently been involved in matches or appearances for various promotions, including Bloodsport, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Marigold, and TNA Wrestling.

They’ve also added several TNA stars to NXT, including Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. This is a change from WWE’s usual policy of only allowing talent to work for other promotions with which they have a working relationship, such as Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Shayna Baszler, who previously worked on Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event on WrestleMania weekend, is set to face off against someone from another company. She recently worked with Lola Vice in an underground match at NXT Battleground.

Baszler knocked Vice over after being dropped with the spinning back fist, and Vice rained down strikes, prompting the referee to stop the fight. After the fight to sell the KO, Shayna held on to the referee’s leg.

Baszler is scheduled to work the Bloodsport XI event on July 28th in Brooklyn, NY.