WWE Star Currently Riding A Hot Streak

Weekly appearances on television are not possible for every member of the WWE roster. This is a fundamental issue that the company faces across Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

Several stars have remained on the sidelines. This could be due to an injury or a lack of creative ability. Omos discovered this firsthand. Omos has not appeared on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble, when he participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Before that, Omos had not appeared on WWE TV since SummerSlam, when he returned from a hiatus following WrestleMania.

According to reports from December, WWE sources believe Omos can play the attraction role, though no creative pitches have been made. He wrestles semi-regularly at live events.

At Saturday’s WWE live event, Omos won his 25th consecutive match against Akira Tozawa, dating back to July of last year. Omos is 15-1 so far in 2024, after going 33-4 the previous year.