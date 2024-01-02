WWE Star Expected To Return Soon After Resolving Visa Issues

Things are returning to normal in WWE, after giving talent and crew time off for the holidays, with recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown being best-of episodes and the last two weeks of NXT television taped.

On Monday, WWE delivered a stacked RAW show, headlined by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defending against Drew McIntyre and a surprise appearance by The Rock. The New Year’s Revolution show will air on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Tonight’s NXT will be the New Year’s Evil special, featuring NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport, and the finals of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament.

Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro were originally scheduled to face Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp, but Lee has backed out due to a visa issue. It’s unclear who will take his place on the show.

According to PWInsider, Lee’s new work visa for WWE in the United States is not in jeopardy and has been approved. It did not arrive in time for him to return to the United States for NXT because of the holidays.

They were informed that “Lee is expected back in the States relatively soon and could even be back as soon as Friday’s Smackdown. It’s just a matter of the visa being physically in his hands.”