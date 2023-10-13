WWE Star Hints At Future Announcement As Contract Nears End

Two WWE stars will leave the company when their contracts expire this weekend.

Those stars are The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid), who have been searching for a way out despite being a member of the Schism group on NXT television. It all started earlier this year when they expressed a desire to leave the company and requested to be released.

The company, however, denied the request while keeping them on television for a storyline with the Creed Brothers before removing them from the show.

They are leaving this weekend because their contracts expire on October 14th, and the tag team is reportedly planning to work in the United States and Europe.

As seen below, Reid (James Drake) is counting down the days until his contract expires and has seemingly teased making an announcement.