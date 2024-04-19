WWE Star Reveals He Underwent Successful Surgery

WWE star Cruz Del Toro of the LWO recently took to his Instagram and revealed he underwent successful surgery. Del Toro did not mention what the surgery was for nor did he note how long he will be out of action for, but he did say he will be back soon and better than ever.

Del Toro wrote, “A special thank you to Dr. McKeon and the team at Birmingham Surgery Center for their care, the surgery was a success. Thank you for your messages of support and good wishes. I will be back soon and better than ever. Like someone said #todayisdayone.”

Del Toro last competed on WWE TV on the April 5th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

You can check out Del Toro’s post below: