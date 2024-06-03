WWE Star Set To Make RAW In-Ring Debut Tonight

WWE has announced a few new additions to tonight’s Raw episode.

Previously announced for the show are World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title bout, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

The company will look to expand its programs ahead of the Clash at the Castle PLE later this month. Priest will face Drew McIntyre at this show.

WWE announced in the Raw preview article on its website that Finn Balor will face Dragon Lee in a singles match, while Natalya will face Kiana James. This is James’ in-ring Raw debut after being drafted from NXT to the main roster as part of the draft.

Ricochet versus Bron Breakker has also been added.