WWE Stars Push For Premium Live Event In Mexico

WWE has expanded its Premium Live Events globally more than ever in 2024, with several events taking place outside of the United States. This trend will continue through the remainder of the year and into 2025.

WWE recently hosted Money in the Bank in Canada and will host Bash in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, in August before returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 2. WWE does this due to the high site fees that countries must pay to host PLEs. WWE does the same in the United States, with cities bidding for on-site fees, resulting in a significant local economic boost. It should be noted that they have a separate deal with Saudi Arabia for much more money as part of a ten-year agreement that includes two PLEs per year.

WWE held two house shows in Mexico this past weekend, with Cody Rhodes defeating Santo Escobar to retain the undisputed WWE Universal Title. As seen below, following Sunday’s show, both stars urged the company to hold a PLE in Mexico.

Rhodes stated that, as in previous countries, it all begins with the fans demanding it and informing Triple H about it.