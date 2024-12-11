WWE Staying Quiet About AJ Styles’ Injury

A few months ago, AJ Styles made a notable return to WWE television on SmackDown, facing off against Carmelo Hayes in a highly anticipated match. Hayes emerged victorious, but fans noticed Styles limping as he exited to the back.

Shortly after, WWE announced that Styles had suffered a mid-foot ligament sprain. While there was initial speculation that the injury was part of a storyline, it was later confirmed to be legitimate. Styles revealed he had sustained a Lisfranc injury, a severe condition affecting the bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot. Describing the ordeal, Styles said in a Twitter exchange, “It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot.” When a fan compared his injury to Cam Newton’s 2016 season-ending Lisfranc injury, Styles replied, “Bingo, as the kids say….I’m cooked!”

Styles was reportedly set for a farewell storyline before his injury. However, on a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes noted that WWE has remained tight-lipped about his current status.

“When he got hurt on that Friday night, I heard immediately, ‘Okay, it’s legit. He’s hurt.’ I haven’t heard a word about AJ Styles since. It’s very strange, to be honest, not a word. So whatever it is, they’re keeping it quiet all the way around.”

