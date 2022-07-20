WWE Superstar Becomes a Father

WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel of Los Lotharios has become a father.

Today, Angel announced on his Instagram Stories that he and his wife, TV host and sportscaster Zaide Lozano, had had a baby girl which they called Dara Dudley Solano. aby Dara was delivered this morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

After discovering of their pregnancy in November, Angel and Zaide made the announcement in January. In their January announcement, they included baby ring gear for a potential fourth-generation Garza wrestler.

Garza and Lozano got married on July 23, 2020. You might recall that on December 11, 2019, immediately after defeating Lio Rush for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title, Garza proposed to Lozano in the center of the ring. On the April 13, 2020, RAW broadcast, Lozano played the ringside photographer for Garza’s entrance.

Here is a recent video of Garza’s nursery work done for his daughter, along with a recent photo from their maternity shoot: