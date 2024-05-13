WWE Taking Steps To Encourage U.S. Fans To Replicate Fans In Lyon, France

According to Fightful Select, WWE is making some moves and is hoping that the fans in the U.S. repeat the ring entrance the fans in Lyon, France did for “Main Event” Jey Uso during their Backlash: France PLE.

The report also noted that the company is encouraging the crowd by trying to replicate the cell phone flashlight bit the crowd in France did during the ring entrance of Uso.

WWE will reportedly dim the lighting inside the arenas during Jey Uso’s ring entrances moving forward in hopes that this will help encourage the fans to emulate what happened in Lyon, France, and WWE will also showcase any crowds on television during Uso’s entrance every chance they get.