WWE Teaming Up With Call Of Duty For Upcoming Collaboration

Call of Duty recently announced that it will team up with the WWE for Season 5 of its video game series. The highly anticipated Season 5 is set to launch on Wednesday, July 24th, so mark your calendars!

While specific details regarding the upcoming collaboration are yet to be revealed, WWE’s successful history of teaming up with popular video game franchises like Rocket League, Fortnite, and Fall Guys reassures us of the potential of this partnership.