WWE To Continue Impressive Streak With Tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will feature a noteworthy card that will build on the company’s recent successful run.

The show will also build to WrestleMania 40 next month. On last week’s SmackDown, it was confirmed that The Rock and Roman Reigns would face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

A Gauntlet match to determine Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship challenger at WrestleMania 40 has been confirmed, featuring Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh.

Becky Lynch will face Liv Morgan, and Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will defend their titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales, reported that the show is on track to sell out the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with 12,602 fans, having already sold 12,433. It will mark the seventh consecutive sellout for a WWE TV event when they do.