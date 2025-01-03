WWE To Replace NXT Level Up With New Show Headed By A Familiar Producer

WWE NXT Level Up concluded its run at the end of 2024, but a new NXT-related program, NXT Evolve, is on the horizon.

When NXT moved to The CW, much of its content library transitioned from Peacock to the CW App. This left Level Up, which aired on Peacock, in a transitional state before WWE decided to discontinue it. Level Up premiered on February 18, 2022, as a replacement for 205 Live.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT Evolve will serve as the successor to Level Up. The project will be spearheaded by Gabe Sapolsky, a notable figure in professional wrestling who worked with Paul Heyman in ECW, co-founded ROH, and launched the independent promotion EVOLVE before WWE acquired its assets in 2020.

Meltzer explained:

“Level Up is being replaced by something called NXT Evolve, although not at the start of the year. We’ve heard to expect it in a few months. It’s a Gabe Sapolsky project and essentially would be for people in developmental but not on NXT television regularly, like Level Up. I think that instead of just matches, it will include angles and promos and be booked more like a television show. It will be shows taped exclusively for television/streaming.”

Sapolsky rejoined WWE in September 2022 as part of the NXT creative team, following his initial stint as a creative consultant from 2016 to 2022. This new project is expected to offer developmental talent more exposure while evolving beyond Level Up’s format to include more storytelling and character development. Fans can anticipate NXT Evolve to debut in the coming months as WWE continues to refine its developmental programming.