WWE To Tape Thanksgiving NXT Episode

WWE is building up to its premium live event, Deadline, which is slated to take place on December 9th, where they will have Iron Survivor Challenge matches for both the NXT Title and NXT Women’s Titles.

Matches that took place on this week’s NXT saw NXT Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa (with Alpha Academy), Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner and Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley, Dijak vs. Tyler Bate in Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

WWE has already confirmed NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U defending against Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, OTM vs. Brawling Brutes, and Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy for next week’s show.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who has broken past WWE and AEW stories, reported that WWE taped an upcoming episode of NXT Level Up on Tuesday night. They will also tape the November 21 episode of NXT on November 14 due to Thanksgiving week.

On Tuesday, WWE confirmed they will be moving NXT off the USA Network in 2024 and be airing the program on the CW Network.