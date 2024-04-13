WWE To Use Less Augmented Reality Content For Television

WWE will be using less augmented reality content for television, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Johnson noted the following regarding the production change:

“The plan is for that content to remain on occasion, likely PPV events, but will not be as much of a hallmark on WWE weekly programming. One source stated that last night’s Smackdown episode is believed to be the last time it will be regularly used.”

As part of those changes, WWE is expected to reduce the number of staff and equipment brought to shows for lighting and production and reportedly reduce the number of production trucks at its events.