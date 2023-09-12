WWE – UFC Display At The New York Stock Exchange, WWE’s Final Stock Price

WWE stock closed at $100.65 per share on Monday, up $1.14 from the previous day. WWE went public for the first time on October 19, 1999, at $17 per share.

Today marks the completion of Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE and the UFC by TKO Group Holdings. TKO will now be the ticker symbol for the new company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ariel Helwani posted this photo of the massive WWE-UFC display outside the New York Stock Exchange on Twitter: