WWE Vault To Stream ECW Arena Show From June 2006

The official WWE Vault YouTube channel is set to stream the only ECW Arena event in the history of WWE’s version of ECW on Saturday night at 8PM ET. The event took place in June 2006.

You can check out the full lineup below:

– Special Guest Referee Dean Malenko: Rob Van Dam vs. Kurt Angle

– Sabu vs. CW Anderson

– The Big Show vs. Tommy Dreamer

– CM Punk vs. Stevie Richards

– Balls Mahoney vs. Mike Knox

– F.B.I. vs. Danny Doring and Roadkill

– The Sandman vs. Justin Credible

– Extreme Bikini Contest: Francine vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Trinity

– Paul Heyman addresses the fans