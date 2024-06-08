WWE Veteran Has Still Not Signed A New Contract

WWE has been in the process of re-signing talent like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, but they have been unsuccessful in their efforts to secure a new contract for veteran Becky Lynch. There is also talent, such as Natalya and Ricochet, whose contracts will expire soon.

Some believe Natalya’s decision will influence that of her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), who works as a producer for the company. The couple, who own The Dungeon in Florida, where dozens of wrestlers have trained, are well-known in the company for their respective contributions.

Fightful previously revealed that Natalya’s WWE contract would expire in June. As of Thursday, the two sides had yet to reach an agreement on a new deal. However, negotiations have taken place.

According to the report, there will be outside interest from a variety of companies around the world for various roles, in addition to wrestling.

It was added, “We’ve had several inquiries about the possibility of Natalya working the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and I was told it was “plausible” depending on when the tournament starts.”

Fightful hasn’t heard from AEW about whether they expect that.