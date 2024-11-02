WWE Will Announce A New World Title Contender On Monday’s Raw

WWE presents the Crown Jewel PLE today from Saudi Arabia. Instead of flying back to the United States for a live edition of Raw on Monday, the company will tape the show on Sunday.

This is the first time Raw will be taped from Saudi Arabia. WWE taped SmackDown earlier this year for its first PLE in the country.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE will announce a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw during the Crown Jewel broadcast. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins have all confirmed their participation. The fourth star has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be Sheamus or Braun Strowman, who will return from injury.

At Crown Jewel, Rollins will face Bronson Reed, while World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Title.