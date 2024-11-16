WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Bracket Unveiled, All First-Round Bouts Revealed

The field is set for the first round matches in the tournament designed to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Friday evening and revealed the complete bracket, which included all four first-round triple-threat matches in the tourney.

In first-round action, Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab took place on the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, WI.

The rest of the tournament bracket includes Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport, Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven, as well as Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez.