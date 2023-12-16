WWE Working On A New Concept Called “WWE Speed”

Prior to tonight’s live WWE SmackDown broadcast, the company debuted a new concept called “WWE Speed.”

It’s basically 5-minute matches. Bronson Reed defeated Nathan Frazier of NXT and Cedric Alexander defeated Axiom in the first “WWE Speed” match. With Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on commentary, it appears that these matches will air somewhere, possibly on WWE’s social media channels.

Each match featured a “WWE Speed” graphic and a countdown timer. The LED boards around the ring featured wrestlers from all brands.