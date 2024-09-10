WWE Working On Cody Rhodes Match For Bad Blood

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to compete in a match at the upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to happen on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE champion, was expected to defend his title against Solo Sikoa at this show. That is not the case; the match will take place on Friday’s SmackDown.

However, WWE still intends for Rhodes to compete at Bad Blood. Dave Meltzer reported the news on Wrestling Observer Radio, but Rhodes’ opponent remains unknown.

Meltzer said, “You only have five match pay-per-views, and we’ve got GUNTHER and Sami [Zayn], we’ve got Cody Rhodes, which will be announced on Friday whatever they do, and we’ve got Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and we’ve got Damian Priest & Finn Balor, and [CM] Punk & Drew [McIntyre].”

