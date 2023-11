WWE is set to hold their 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event tomorrow, November 4th from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the show airing at 1PM ET on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Universe everywhere else.

According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, who has broken several WWE stories in the past, officials are worried about the possibility of heavy rains coming in this weekend.