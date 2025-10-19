WWE WrestleMania 19 Performer Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers Passes Away

The Nu Metal band Limp Bizkit announced on their Instagram account that their bassist, Sam Rivers, has passed away. Rivers was part of the band during their performance of “Rollin'” at WWE WrestleMania 19, where the song served as The Undertaker’s entrance theme.

Additionally, Limp Bizkit’s song “Crack Addict” was used as a promotional track for WrestleMania 19. Their hit song “My Way” was the theme song for WrestleMania 17 and featured prominently in promotional materials for the iconic feud between The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin leading up to the event.

The band wrote, “💔 In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔

Today we lost our brother.

Our bandmate.

Our heartbeat.

Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.

A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.

We love you, Sam.

We’ll carry you with us, always.

Rest easy, brother.

Your music never ends.

— Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal ❤️”

Limp Bizkit, currently made up of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, and John Otto, has sold over 40 million albums worldwide since forming in 1994. They have received three Grammy Award nominations.