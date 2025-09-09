WWE WrestlePalooza Set To Stream Exclusively On ESPN App

WWE is scheduled to hold its WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, September 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to PWInsider.com, ESPN currently plans to broadcast the event exclusively on its app.

The report also mentions that if ESPN decides to air part or all of the show on one of its linear channels, that decision will be made “late in the game.”

Additionally, WWE WrestlePalooza will be available for streaming on the ESPN app after the live broadcast concludes.