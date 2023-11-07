WWE’s Interest In Former Star Was Reportedly “Pretty Overblown”

WWE has a good track record of signing talent to multi-year contracts, sometimes for large sums of money, but when one former star had the opportunity to return to the company, they chose not to.

Sareee (Sarray) had the opportunity to return to the company after reports that she was interested, but she declined after joining WWE in February 2020 and leaving in March 2022. For several months prior to her departure, she was not seen on television.

She has signed with a new promotion, Sukeban, and will make her debut at the company’s second event. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s reported interest in her was exaggerated.

“But anyway so she signed with them the stuff about her in WWE, pretty overblown. I mean from talking to people in WWE, it was like, they were not really talking about her. She wanted out. Hey, look, they didn’t do anything with her. She sat there for the last six months of her contract and never did a thing. It’s like, whatever they didn’t see it in her. They gave her a really bad gimmick. Why would you want to go back? So anyway, that’s the situation with her.”