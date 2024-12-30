Young Bucks Pitched Losing AEW Tag Titles In A Squash Match

The Young Bucks’ third reign as AEW Tag Team Champions came to an end on the October 4th episode of Dynamite when they lost the titles to Private Party. This marked a reversal of their previous victory over Private Party at Wrestle Dynasty.

During an appearance on the Tunnel Talk podcast, Nick Jackson revealed that there were initial ideas for an Elite Roulette match, where a random team would be selected to challenge them for the titles. The Bucks also pitched the concept of losing the titles in a squash match to a specific team months before the eventual title change.

While Jackson didn’t specify which team they had in mind, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that The Outrunners were considered for the role. According to Sapp, there was some belief within AEW that the squash scenario might happen, but creative plans ultimately shifted, leading to Private Party’s win.

This unexpected title change and the behind-the-scenes discussions highlight AEW’s flexibility in storytelling and its willingness to adapt plans to keep the tag team division dynamic and unpredictable.