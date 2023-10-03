Zack Sabre Jr. Wants To Face Bryan Danielson Again In England Or Japan

This past Sunday night’s AEW WrestleDream PPV event saw “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson take on NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in one of the most highly-physical and highly-technical matches of all time.

Sabre Jr. took part in a backstage interview shortly following the match and talked about a number of topics including how he wants to face Danielson again except this time he wants to face The American Dragon on his home turf of England or his adopted home turf of Japan.

Sabre Jr. said, “Lucky I’ve got the jawline of Antonio Inoki, along with the spirit of Strong Style. So I’m fine, don’t you worry about me. I might have got knocked out, but I’ll keep going. Bryan, I happily admit that you’re one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. You’ve been the best in the world for what, over two decades. I wrestled you in 2008. You put me on the map. For that, I’ll be eternally grateful. But today, darling, we were supposed to settle something, weren’t we? Who really is the best technical wrestler, not in the world right now, but probably of all bloody time. But knocking me out, Bryan, that’s a scoundrel move from Brittle Bryan. I felt your bones disintegrating in my hands, Bryan. So I want my rematch because this proved nothing. We’re gonna do the rematch on my home turf, England, or my adopted home turf of Japan. I did you the solid, mate, didn’t I? Did you the proper solid of coming to Seattle. Submissions in Seattle, huh? Well, you didn’t beat me by submission. You chickened out. Well, Bryan, we’ll find out in the rematch who the best technical wrestler in the world is and I’ll put you into retirement for good, d***head.”

