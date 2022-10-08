Zelina Vega Returns to WWE With Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown (Video)

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza) made their official WWE main roster debut on SmackDown this week. When Hit Row entered the ring, they were ambushed by the group. B-Fab got in the ring but was attacked by Zelina Vega.

Zelina took the microphone and announced that she was back, but not alone. Santo Escobar issued a warning to the remaining SmackDown locker room members.

The plan is to give the group a big push.

When they were in NXT, Triple H held them in high regard, particularly Santos Escobar.

The last time Zelina appeared on television was in July. Legado Del Fantasma’s main roster status has been rumored for several weeks.

You can watch footage from the segment below: