Zelina Vega Reveals Exact Moment She Learned Of WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black were among those released from the company on Friday. Their release occurred approximately a year after Black’s return to the company.

Vega recently shared on her Twitch stream that she discussed various topics, including the moment she was informed about her WWE release.

Vega said, “5:09 PM [ET] is when I found out.”

On her reaction the news:

“Not even like, ‘Okay, I was off TV necessarily all the time.’ I was off TV for a bit, if you would’ve let ‘Zelina’ like be ‘Zelina’ in the way I had envisioned, or we had envisioned, for this new character, y’all would’ve f***ing loved it.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)