Monday, April 27, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Zelina Vega Reveals Exact Moment She Learned Of WWE Release

By
James Hetfield
-
Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega | WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black were among those released from the company on Friday. Their release occurred approximately a year after Black’s return to the company.

Vega recently shared on her Twitch stream that she discussed various topics, including the moment she was informed about her WWE release.

Vega said, “5:09 PM [ET] is when I found out.”

On her reaction the news:

“Not even like, ‘Okay, I was off TV necessarily all the time.’ I was off TV for a bit, if you would’ve let ‘Zelina’ like be ‘Zelina’ in the way I had envisioned, or we had envisioned, for this new character, y’all would’ve f***ing loved it.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved