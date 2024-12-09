Zilla Fatu Picks A Side In Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Family Feud

Zilla Fatu, Umaga’s son, discussed his stand in the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa feud during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Fatu said, “That’s the question of the year. I’m gonna have to go with, I’ll break it down why I have to go with him, but I’m gonna have to go with Team OTC, baby. Roman Reigns.

Right now, everybody knows me and Jacob teamed up on the indies before he got signed. Ever since Jacob got signed, he’s been acting crazy. That’s not the Jacob I know. He’s been acting crazy. Then you have Solo, I’ve been beefing with him since I was eight years old. I gave him his first Rock Bottom in the pool at his dad’s house. For him to take my dad’s move, I don’t like that. I’m gonna go with the OTC. I’m gonna help Roman Reigns. Whatever he needs, I’m there.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)