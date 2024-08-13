Zilla Fatu Would Love To Team With Jacob Fatu Again

Indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on Ashlee Off-Air, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would love to team up with his brother Jacob Fatu again.

Zilla Fatu said, “With him? Hell yeah. Who wouldn’t want the Samoan Werewolf on your team? Who wouldn’t want the most dangerous Samoan? He’s one of the ones. It’s different having him there with me.”

“A lot of people don’t know, it was Booker T and Jacob that play a big role in where I’m at today. Shoutout to Jacob for giving me the right knowledge and taking me under his tree and guiding me and giving me the right advice on how to do certain stuff in the ring. Shoutout to him.”

You can check out the comple podcast below.



