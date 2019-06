The 24/7 Title elevator segment from Monday’s RAW is already garnering more views on YouTube than any other clip from this week’s show. In just over eight hours, the video has been viewed over 800,000 times.

Other 24/7 Title videos have been performing very well for WWE:

R-Truth pins a sleeping Jinder Mahal on an airplane to win the 24/7 Title – 8.4M views

R-Truth loses then regains the 24/7 Title against Jinder Mahal – 5.9M views

R-Truth loses the 24/7 Title on the airport tarmac – 2.8M views