A 205 Live/NXT Star Got Married Over The Weekend (Photos)

Humberto Carrillo, who wrestles for both WWE 205 Live and NXT, got married on Saturday in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Carrillo’s bride, whose name is Tania Ramirez, revealed the news on Sunday via Instagram in this message translated from Spanish:

“Yesterday I legally married my best friend, my companion of adventures and sorrows, and it could not be better, a small dinner only our families and full of details that we love, I love you forever my Humberto Carrilo.”

Carrillo re-posted the first wedding photo on Instagram Story and wrote, “Te amo mi princesa.” That translates to “I love you my princess.”

Ramirez also posted this photo on Saturday:

The newly weds got engaged in April at Times Square in New York City.

Ramirez says in her Instagram bio that she’s a physiotherapist from Mexico.