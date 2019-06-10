AEW Signs A Former WWE Employee

AEW has signed Rafael Morfi who was the former Senior Director of Live Event Marketing for WWE.
Morfi has also worked for other wrestling promotions as well as the New York Mets and the New York Cosmos soccer team.
Morfi posted the following on Twitter:
Today I commence my first day as a full-time @AEWrestling employee. Honored to be part of this historic journey. An amazing team has been assembled, excited to collaborate with everyone at AEW. Quick reminder-Tix for #AEWAllOut @Sears_Centre on-sale this Fri. 6/14 Noon ET/11am CT pic.twitter.com/FWf3ATnAW2
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) June 10, 2019