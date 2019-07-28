Alexa Bliss Shows Off Two New Tattoos, The Meaning Behind One

Alexa Bliss surely never lacks confidence in front of the WWE Universe … and she now wants the WWE Universe to share that same confidence by giving them a glimpse at her new tattoos.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Bliss showed off two new white ink tattoos she got the day before in Orlando, Florida which read “you can” and “stand out.”

2 more for the collection ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/gGzeglAU3a — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 27, 2019

Bliss wrote on Instagram Story that she got the “stand out” tattoo because “I love Disney & Powerline.” The tattoo is in reference to an animated singing character named Powerline from A Goofy Movie (1995). There is a scene in the movie where Maximillan “Max” Goof, the main character, lip-syncs Powerline at a concert to impress his classmates.