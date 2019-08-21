Ali – Shinsuke Nakamura Feud Dropped?, Elias Comments On His WWE Rise

– Ali indicated on Twitter that his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura has been dropped now that Nakamura and Sami Zayn have been paired up against The Miz.

– In an interview with ArgusLeader.com, Elias commented on his rise in WWE:

“When I was in NXT, I actually thought I could have been on all the Takeovers and main-eventing all of those. Right now, I think I should be main-eventing all the Pay Per Views and main-eventing Wrestlemania. It has certainly been quite the journey from my time period from where I was playing guitar outside of the local venues in Florida trying to get noticed, to where I’m sitting on a stool playing guitar doing the same exact thing in front of 80,000 people at Wrestlemania. So, I definitely have that perspective in mind. But the same way that people didn’t know what I was capable of in NXT, and then they see me on Monday Night RAW or Smackdown and they go, ‘Oh my God, this guy is really good.’ They’re only seen a little bit of what I can do because wait until I’m in that position and wait until I am main-eventing Wrestlemania and things like that. You’re going to be like, wow, this guy is like the greatest of all time.”