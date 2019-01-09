All Elite Wrestling President Talks About Talent Schedules

In a media conference after the Double or Nothing rally, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan commented on plans for the people working for AEW:

“Different people, depending on their level of responsibility within the company, will have different deals,” Khan said. “And I think that there’s a great opportunity for people to gain full-time employment in this company, not just as a wrestler, but also in the front office. And I think that there were already a lot of people that were very integral in the production today, and getting all these people here, and putting on, what I think, was an exciting first night for us. We already have a lot of people involved and we’ll definitely be taking care of our employees.”

“And also favorable schedules, and I don’t wanna run down guys with too many dates or too much time on the road,” Khan continued. “I feel really positive about what we’re doing in terms of taking care of the guys. We have great management and the guys we’re focusing it on, Cody and the Bucks, they are very, very hands on with the talent. And I’m sure, for us, the kind of people we’re bringing in, they’re gonna contribute to the company in a number of ways. And I think that, yeah, there is a package, a competition package and healthcare package that could be available.”