Another Surprising Name Is Joining Total Divas

Production is underway for the upcoming season of Total Divas on E! and a few changes have been made to the cast.

It was reported earlier this month that The Bella Twins will not be taking part in the upcoming season of Total Divas in an effort to focus on their spin-off series Total Bellas. Nikki will, however, continue to be an Executive Producer, despite not being part of the cast.

Lana also said in a recent interview with Lilian Garcia that she and Rusev got removed from the cast for being “strongly disliked” by the show’s viewers.

To help fill the void, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown LIVE Superstar Sonya Deville are joining the cast. They’re not the only additions as another surprising name has been confirmed for the show.

WWE personality Charly Caruso confirmed today that she will be part of the upcoming season of Total Divas.

On Twitter, Caruso wrote “true” in response to a fan asking her if she will be a part of Total Divas next season.

Caruso joining Total Divas seemed apparent since she indicated on her Instagram Story the past two weekends that she was being filmed.