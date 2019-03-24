Another WWE Performance Center Trainee Asks To Be Released

Another up-and-coming talent from the WWE Performance Center has requested his contractual release from the sports-entertainment organization.

On Friday, Casey of Squared Circle Sirens reported on Twitter that Stacey Ervin Jr. quit WWE. He then did a tweet on Saturday saying that Ricardo Miller requested his release as well.

So apparently Ricardo Miller has requested his release from NXT. He started with Karen Q, Sam Shaw, and Rachael Evers. Had a football background and was picking things up quickly from what I heard. pic.twitter.com/G0ESjyUgxH — casey (@ifyouseekcasey) March 23, 2019

With a background in football, Miller was among a group of 12 recruits to report to the WWE Performance Center last month. He earned a WWE development contract after impressing scouts at a tryout last June. There are no photos of him wrestling since has yet to make his NXT debut.

Miller is 26 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was a speedy tight end/wide receiver at the University of Michigan (where he was a member of the 2011 Sugar Bowl Championship team) and, later, the University of Massachusetts. After college, he joined the Saarland Hurricanes in the German Football League.