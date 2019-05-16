Ashley Massaro Passes Away At 39

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro has died.

According to TMZ, citing officials, Massaro was rushed to a local hospital from her home in Suffolk County, New York, she was pronounced dead early Thursday.

Officials are not currently revealing a cause of death. However, Massaro’s death is reportedly being classified as “non-criminal.”

She was 39 years old.

Massaro tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she had just answered “a ton of fan mail.”

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

Massaro’s WWE career took off after she won the 2005 Raw Diva Search — which included a $250,000 1-year contract. She went on to become a valet for Paul London and Brian Kendrick and they became WWE Tag Team Champions in 2006.

Her most high-profile matches including a WWE Women’s Championship against Melina at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007 and a Playboy BunnyMania LumberJill match the following year at Wrestlemania 24.

Massaro was a contestant on CBS’s Survivor: China, which was the 15th season of the show, in 2007. In the second episode, Massaro was voted off after six days with a 6–1 vote

She also appeared on the April 2007 cover of Playboy Magazine, which she revealed on an episode of SmackDown.

WWE released Massaro from her contract in July 2008. She said at the time that she requested her release due to her daughter being sick.

Massaro later joined a lawsuit against the WWE in 2016, claiming that she was sexually assaulted during an overseas tour and alleged that she did not get proper care for concussions that she had suffered.